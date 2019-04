Death Notices James Shirley

James O. Shirley, USMC (Ret.), 91, of Beaufort, husband of Carol Shirley, died Wednesday, April 3, 2019, in Beaufort Nursing and Rehabilitation.

The family will receive friends Monday from 5 until 7 p.m. at Anderson Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at Port Royal United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at noon at Beaufort National Cemetery with Marine Corps honors.

Arrangements by Anderson Funeral Home.