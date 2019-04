Death Notices Virginia Perry

Virginia Patterson Perry, 81, of Norwalk, Ct. and sister to Ronald W. “Pat” Patterson of Beaufort, died March 28 at her residence.

Viewing will be held at 6 p.m. April 4 at Macedonia Church, 39 West Avenue, Norwalk, Ct. Services will follow at 7 p.m.

Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals is in charge of the local announcements.