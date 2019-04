Death Notices Michael Duster

Michael Lee Duster, 59, of Jacksonville, Florida, and husband of Lady’s Island native, Wanda Rivers Duster, died April 1 in Jacksonville.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. April 6, 2019 at Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church in Jacksonville. Burial will be on April 8 in Florence, Alabama.

QL Douglas Funeral Home of Jacksonville is in charge of the arrangements. Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals is in charge of local announcements.