Death Notices
Renee Wright
Renee Wright, 49, of Yemassee died April 2 at Pruitt Health in Estill.
Arrangements are pending and have been entrusted to The Low Country Mortuary, 1852 E. Montague Ave. North Charleston, SC. 29405.
Jerome Maxwell, 73, of Ridgeland, died Friday, March 29, 2019, at his residence.
Comments