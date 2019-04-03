Death Notices

Renee Wright

Renee Wright, 49, of Yemassee died April 2 at Pruitt Health in Estill.

Arrangements are pending and have been entrusted to The Low Country Mortuary, 1852 E. Montague Ave. North Charleston, SC. 29405.

Death Notices

Jerome Maxwell

Jerome Maxwell, 73, of Ridgeland, died Friday, March 29, 2019, at his residence.

