Death Notices
Jerome Maxwell
Jerome Maxwell, 73, of Ridgeland, died Friday, March 29, 2019, at his residence.
Funeral arrangements are pending. Allen Funeral Home of Ridgeland in charge.
David A. Milne, 95, formerly of St. Helena Island and Wallington, N.J., died Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Colleton Medical Center, Walterboro.
