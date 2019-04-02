Death Notices

Jerome Maxwell

Jerome Maxwell, 73, of Ridgeland, died Friday, March 29, 2019, at his residence.

Funeral arrangements are pending. Allen Funeral Home of Ridgeland in charge.

  Comments  

Read Next

Death Notices

David Milne

David A. Milne, 95, formerly of St. Helena Island and Wallington, N.J., died Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Colleton Medical Center, Walterboro.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE DEATH NOTICES

Death Notices

Lenore Stevenson

Death Notices

Jimmie Durant

Death Notices

James Bequette

Death Notices

Dorothy Jiles

Death Notices

Mildred Johnson

Death Notices

Dolores Marusha

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service