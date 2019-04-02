Death Notices Lenore Stevenson

Lenore Blake “Lee” Stevenson, 93, of Lady’s Island, died Saturday, March 30, 2019, at NHC-Bluffton.

The family will receive friends from 2 until 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Copeland Funeral Service. A prayer service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the Copeland Funeral Service Chapel. A Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at St. Lawrence Cemetery, Charleston.

Arrangements by Copeland Funeral Service.