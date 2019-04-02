Death Notices

Lenore Stevenson

Lenore Blake “Lee” Stevenson, 93, of Lady’s Island, died Saturday, March 30, 2019, at NHC-Bluffton.

The family will receive friends from 2 until 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Copeland Funeral Service. A prayer service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the Copeland Funeral Service Chapel. A Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at St. Lawrence Cemetery, Charleston.

Arrangements by Copeland Funeral Service.

  Comments  

Read Next

Death Notices

Jerome Maxwell

Jerome Maxwell, 73, of Ridgeland, died Friday, March 29, 2019, at his residence.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE DEATH NOTICES

Death Notices

David Milne

Death Notices

Jimmie Durant

Death Notices

James Bequette

Death Notices

Dorothy Jiles

Death Notices

Mildred Johnson

Death Notices

Dolores Marusha

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service