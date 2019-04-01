James Bequette

James “Jim” W. Bequette, 87, of Dataw Island, husband of Martha Bequette, died Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 8, at 11 a.m. in the Parish Church of St. Helena with interment in St. Helena Cemetery.
The family suggest that donations be made to St. Helena Preservation Trust or CAPA.
Arrangements by Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory.
Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month
Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices.
#ReadLocal
Comments