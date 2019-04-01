Death Notices

James Bequette

James “Jim” W. Bequette, 87, of Dataw Island, husband of Martha Bequette, died Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 8, at 11 a.m. in the Parish Church of St. Helena with interment in St. Helena Cemetery.

The family suggest that donations be made to St. Helena Preservation Trust or CAPA.

Arrangements by Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory.

