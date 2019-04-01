Mildred Johnson

Mildred Glover Johnson, 72, a native of Beaufort, died Sunday, March 24, 2019, at her home in Troy, Ala.
Funeral services were held on March 29 at Greater St. Paul A.M.E. Church in Troy. Burial followed in Carroll Street Cemetery under the direction of George F. Grubbs Funeral Home, Inc.
Local announcements by Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.
