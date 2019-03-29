Patricia Smith

Patricia C. Smith, 74, lifelong resident of Hardeeville, wife of Harry W. Smith, died Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Memorial Medical University in Savannah, Georgia.
The family will receive friends beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday at Sauls Funeral Home, Ridgeland, with a funeral service at 3 p.m. Burial will follow at Purrysburg Cemetery, Hardeeville.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to the Ridgeland Nursing home in honor of her husband, Harry W. Smith.
Arrangements by Sauls Funeral Home, Ridgeland.
