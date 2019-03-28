Cynthia Coker

Cynthia “Dyane” Woods Coker, 55, of Gillisonville, died Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at MUSC in Charleston.
Public viewing will be held on Saturday at Bostick Funeral Home from 5 until 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Sunday at 11 a.m. at Zion Fair Baptist Church in Varnville. Burial will take place at Youmans Cemetery in Grays.
Arrangements by Bostick Funeral Home.
