Leander Middleton

Leander Clinton “Skip” Middleton, 64, of St. Helena Island, husband of Annie Mae Singleton Middleton, died Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
Funeral services will be at noon Saturday at Bethesda Christian Fellowship, St. Helena Island. Burial will be Monday at 10 a.m. in the Beaufort National Cemetery with military honors. The body will repose at the church from 11 a.m. Saturday until the hour of services. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.
Arrangements by Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.
