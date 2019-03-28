Edward Woods, 54, of Furman, formerly of Gillisonville, died Monday, March 25, 2019, in Swansea.
Public viewing will be held Friday from 5 until 7 p.m. at Bostick Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Mt. Carmel Baptist Center in Ridgeland. Burial will take place at Gillison Branch Cemetery in Pineland.
Arrangements by Bostick Funeral Home.
FLASH SALE! Unlimited digital access for $3.99 per month
Don't miss this great deal. Offer ends on March 31st!
#ReadLocal
Comments