Alice Ambler

Alice S. Ambler, 92, of Hilton Head Island, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at the Fraser Health Center.
Arrangements by The Island Funeral Home and Crematory.
Rosa “Richardean” Simmons Bennett, 73, of Port Royal, wife of Edward “Sonny Boy” Bennett Sr., died Saturday, March 23, 2019, at her residence.
