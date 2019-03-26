Thomas Lorenc Sr.

Thomas P. “Tom” Lorenc Sr., 71, of Hendersonville, N.C., formerly of Ridgeland, died Sunday, March 24, 2019, at the Charles George VA Medical Center.
A funeral mass will be held 11 a.m. Friday at St. Barnabas Catholic Church. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service in the social hall of the church. Committal services with military honors will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at Salisbury National Cemetery.
Arrangements by Mountain View Cremation & Funeral Care, Arden, N.C.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Island Packet
#ReadLocal
Comments