Jannie Smalls

Jannie Cohen Smalls, 84, of the Ann Fripp community of St. Helena Island, widow of Andrew Smalls, died Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at her residence.
Viewing is from 4 until 7 p.m. Wednesday in Helen Galloway’s Memorial Chapel of Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals. Funeral services are at noon Thursday at the Ebenezer Baptist Church on St. Helena Island. There will be no viewing after the eulogy. Burial will be in the Beaufort National Cemetery.
Arrangements by Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals.
