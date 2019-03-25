Ellis Singleton Jr.

Ellis “Bubba” Singleton Jr., 61, of the Warsaw Island community of St. Helena Island, husband of Yvonne Green Singleton, died Thursday, March 21, 2019, at the Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
Viewing is from 4 until 7 p.m. Tuesday in Helen Galloway’s Memorial Chapel of Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals. Funeral services are at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Bethesda Christian Fellowship on St. Helena Island. There will be no viewing after the eulogy. Burial is in the Beaufort National Cemetery with military honors.
Arrangements by Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals.
