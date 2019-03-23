David Schofield

David G. Schofield, 85, of Hilton Head Island and husband of Pamela Schofield died March 22 at his residence.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery with full military honors.
Donations may be made to Hospice Care of the Lowcountry or First Presbyterian Church of Hilton Head Memorial Receptions Committee.
Arrangements by The Island Funeral Home and Crematory.
