Geneva Loadholt, 76, of St. Helena Island, died March 14 at Bayview Manor.
Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.
Patricia B. Beuoy, 91, of Hilton Head Island, died Tuesday, March 12, 2019.
