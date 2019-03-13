Ernest DeVeaux

Ernest “Baby Doll” DeVeaux, 68, of the Prescott community of Sheldon, died Thursday, March 7, 2019, at the Colleton Medical Center, Walterboro.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Huspah Baptist Church, Gardens Corner. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The body will lie in repose at the church from 10 a.m. Friday until the hour of services. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.
Arrangements by Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.
