Bonnie Yurcaba, 67, of Beaufort, wife of Stephen Yurcaba, died Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at her residence.
Arrangements by Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory.
Hayden Marcano, 62, husband of Elnora Brown Marcano of Seabrook, died March 10 at MUSC in Charleston.
