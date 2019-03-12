Hayden Marcano, 62, husband of Elnora Brown Marcano of Seabrook, died March 10 at MUSC in Charleston.
Hayden Marcano, 62, husband of Elnora Brown Marcano of Seabrook, died March 10 at MUSC in Charleston.
Ludwig “Lou” E. Benfante, 71, of Hilton Head Island and husband of Laurette Doscher died March 9 at his residence.
