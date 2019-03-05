William Shaw

William D. Shaw, 87, of Yemassee, husband of Meta Anderson Shaw, died Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at his residence.
Arrangements by Young Funeral Home.
Jean Lockwood Caton, 94, of Hilton Head Island, died on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019.
