Thelma Coleman

Thelma Washington Coleman, 85, of Beaufort, and widow of Eugene F. Coleman, Sr., died February 26 at Landmark Hospital, Savannah, Georgia.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. March 5 at the Tabernacle Baptist Church, Beaufort. Burial will follow in Beaufort National Cemetery. The body will lie in repose at the church from 10 a.m. Tuesday until the hour of service. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.
Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.
