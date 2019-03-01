death notices

Jose Cabrera
Jose A. Benitez Cabrera, 52, of Hilton Head Island, died Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at his home.
A funeral service will be held Sunday at 2 p.m. at Keith Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m.
Arrangements by Keith Funeral Services.
Rodriguez Jenkins
Rodriguez “Rob” Jenkins, 57, of Green Pond, died Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at MUSC in Charleston.
Funeral arrangements are pending. Allen Funeral Home of Ridgeland in charge.
Michael Oliver
Michael Furman Oliver, 47, of Frederick, Maryland, son of Furman and Iris Oliver, of Beaufort, died Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at his residence.
Arrangements by Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory.
