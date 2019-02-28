Death Notices

Charles Dickerson

Capt. Charles Robert Dickerson, 89, USMC, retired, died Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at his family residence in Beaufort.

Visitation will be held on Monday from 5 until 7 p.m. at Anderson Funeral Home. A chapel service will be held on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at the Carl Anderson Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow the chapel service at the Beaufort National Cemetery at noon.

Arrangements by Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory.

