Charles Dickerson

Capt. Charles Robert Dickerson, 89, USMC, retired, died Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at his family residence in Beaufort.
Visitation will be held on Monday from 5 until 7 p.m. at Anderson Funeral Home. A chapel service will be held on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at the Carl Anderson Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow the chapel service at the Beaufort National Cemetery at noon.
Arrangements by Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory.
