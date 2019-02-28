Carrie White

Carrie Belle Singleton White, 89, of the Big Estate community of Beaufort County, widow of the Rev. James R. “Bubba Sunny” White, died Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
Public visitation will be held from 1 until 5 p.m. Friday in the Joseph M. Wright Memorial Chapel of Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals. Wake services will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Huspah Baptist Church, Gardens Corner. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, Dale. Burial will follow in the Huspah Baptist Church Cemetery. The body will lie in repose at the church from 10 a.m. Saturday until the hour of services. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.
Arrangements by Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.
