Clara Holland

Clara B. “Rita” Alston Holland, 73, of St. Helena Island and wife of Bobby Holland died February 25 at Candler Hospital in Savannah, Ga.
Viewing is from 4-7 p.m. February 28 in Helen Galloway’s Memorial Chapel of Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals.
Funeral services are at 11 a.m. March 1 at United Church of Jesus Christ for All People in Beaufort. There will be no viewing after the eulogy. Burial will be in the Beaufort Memorial Gardens, 1 Copeland Drive, Beaufort.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Friends of Caroline Hospice, 1110 13th Street, Port Royal, SC 29935.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Island Packet
#ReadLocal
Arrangements by Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals.
Comments