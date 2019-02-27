Margaret Hedman

Margaret J.A. Hedman, 84, of Beaufort, died February 27 at Bayview Manor, Beaufort.
Copeland Funeral Service is assisting the family with arrangements.
Thelma Washington Coleman, 85, of Beaufort, and widow of Eugene Coleman, died February 26 at Landmark Hospital, Savannah, Ga.
