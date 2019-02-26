David Cunningham, Sr.

David Wallace Cunningham, Sr., 62, of Bluffton died Saturday at home.
Sauls Funeral Home of Bluffton is assisting the family with a private funeral service.
Carolyn Delphine Gordon, 59, of Port Royal, died Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at Pruitt Health Care in Ridgeway.
