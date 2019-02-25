Jerry Hilaman

Jerry L. Hilaman, 66, longtime Hilton Head Island resident, died Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, in Rock Hill.
Arrangements by Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home in Rock Hill.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Island Packet
#ReadLocal
Jerry L. Hilaman, 66, longtime Hilton Head Island resident, died Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, in Rock Hill.
Arrangements by Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home in Rock Hill.
Get six months of free digital access to The Island Packet
#ReadLocal
Robert Lewis “RC” Clark Jr., 22, of Hilton Head Island, died Monday, Feb. 18, 2019.
#ReadLocal
Get six months of free digital access to The Island PacketSUBSCRIBE WITH GOOGLE
Comments