Robert Clark Jr.

Robert Lewis “RC” Clark Jr., 22, of Hilton Head Island, died Monday, Feb. 18, 2019.
Visitation will be on Monday from 1 to 3 p.m. in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. The family will receive friends and relatives Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Calvary Baptist Church, Hilton Head Island. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the Providence Presbyterian Church, Hilton Head Island. Burial will be in the Tailbird Cemetery.
Arrangements by Young Funeral Home.
