Janet Sayers

Janet F. Sayers, 100, of Beaufort, widow of Paul Sayers, died Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at her residence.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, with a rosary recited at 6:30 p.m. at Anderson Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be held at noon Friday in St. Peter’s Catholic Church on Lady’s Island, with interment in St. Peter’s Cemetery in Beaufort.
Arrangements by Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory.
