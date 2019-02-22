Robert Clark, Jr.

Robert Lewis Clark, Jr., 22, of Hilton Head Island, died Monday.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Young Funeral Home.
Charlotte A Tullock, 79, of Hilton Head Island died Thursday at her home. She was the widow of Don Tullock.
