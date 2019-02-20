Death Notices

Bert Murray

Minister Bert Lorenzo Murray, 61, of St. Helena Island, husband of Tala Watson Murray, died Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at Bay View Manor.

Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday at St. Paul Baptist Church, Burton. Burial will follow in Beaufort National Cemetery with military honors. There will be no viewing after the eulogy. Public visitation will be from 4 until 10 p.m. Thursday in the Joseph M. Wright Memorial Chapel of Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.

Arrangements by Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.

  Comments  