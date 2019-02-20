Death Notices

Willie Perry

Willie Perry, 83, of Beaufort and former resident of Suitland, Maryland, husband of Earnestine Stoney Perry, died Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday in the Joseph M. Wright Memorial Chapel of Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals. Burial will be in Lincoln Cemetery, Suitland, Maryland.

Arrangements by Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.

