Willie Perry, 83, of Beaufort and former resident of Suitland, Maryland, husband of Earnestine Stoney Perry, died Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday in the Joseph M. Wright Memorial Chapel of Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals. Burial will be in Lincoln Cemetery, Suitland, Maryland.
Arrangements by Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.
