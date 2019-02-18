Hazel DeBerry

Hazel Pinckney DeBerry, 69, of Lobeco, died Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
Wake services will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Joseph M. Wright Memorial Chapel of Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Huspah Baptist Church, Gardens Corner. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.
Arrangements by Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.
