Calvin Sharpe

Calvin C. Sharpe, 66, of Beaufort, died Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
Arrangements by Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Island Packet
#ReadLocal
Calvin C. Sharpe, 66, of Beaufort, died Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
Arrangements by Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.
Get six months of free digital access to The Island Packet
#ReadLocal
Hazel Pinckney DeBerry, 69, of Lobeco, died Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
#ReadLocal
Get six months of free digital access to The Island PacketSUBSCRIBE WITH GOOGLE
Comments