Guy Claxton

Guy Dorsey Claxton, 61, of Beaufort, died Thursday in Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, Feb. 21, 5-7 p.m. at Anderson Funeral Home.
Memorial services will be held on Friday, Feb. 22, at 10 a.m. in Riverview Baptist Church with interment in Beaufort National Cemetery at noon.
The family suggests that donations be made to ASPCA, American Lung Assoc. or DAV.
Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
