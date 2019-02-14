Guy Claxton

Guy Dorsey Claxton, 61, of Beaufort, died Thursday in Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Island Packet
#ReadLocal
Guy Dorsey Claxton, 61, of Beaufort, died Thursday in Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Get six months of free digital access to The Island Packet
#ReadLocal
Retired US Army Sgt. Charlie Frazier, Jr., 71, a native of the Broomfield Community of Beaufort County, died Feb. 1 at the VA Medical Center in East Orange, New Jersey.
#ReadLocal
Get six months of free digital access to The Island PacketSUBSCRIBE WITH GOOGLE
Comments