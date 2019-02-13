Joseph Gardner

Joseph “Vernie” Gardner, 54, of Lady’s Island died Dec. 21, 2018 on Lady’s Island.
Arrangements by Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals.
Markem J. Landry, 68, of Beaufort, husband of Carman Landry, died Monday in Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
