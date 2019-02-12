Bennie Green

Bennie Sharon Watson Green, 54, of Stuart Point, wife of Jerry M. Green Sr., died Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at the Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston.
Wake services will be from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the Joseph M. Wright Memorial Chapel of Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Friendship Holiness Church, Stuart Point. Burial will follow in Beaufort National Cemetery.
Arrangements by Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.
