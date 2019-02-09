Pastor Kathryn Middleton, 90, of Beaufort, died Tuesday at Select Specialty Hospital in Savannah, Ga. She was the wife of the late Rev. Irvin Middleton.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Monday at Allen Funeral Home Chapel (1508 Duke Street, Beaufort). Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Free Born Deliverance Church in Beaufort. Burial will follow in the Beaufort National Cemetery in Beaufort.
Allen Funeral Home of Beaufort in charge.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Island Packet
#ReadLocal
Comments