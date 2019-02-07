Ezekiel Smalls Sr.

Ezekiel “Zeke” Smalls Sr., 78, of Gray’s Hill, husband of Helen Smalls, died Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, at the Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Bethel Word and Worship Deliverance Temple, County Shed Road, Burton. Burial will follow in Beaufort Memorial Gardens. The body will lie in repose at the church from 10 a.m. Saturday until the hour of service. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.
Arrangements by Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.
