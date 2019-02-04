Mamie Taylor, 77, of Ridgeland, died Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at her residence.
Funeral arrangements are pending. Allen Funeral Home of Ridgeland in charge.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Island Packet
#ReadLocal
Mamie Taylor, 77, of Ridgeland, died Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at her residence.
Funeral arrangements are pending. Allen Funeral Home of Ridgeland in charge.
Get six months of free digital access to The Island Packet
#ReadLocal
Dora Ann Disotelle, 84, of Lady’s Island, died Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
#ReadLocal
Get six months of free digital access to The Island PacketSUBSCRIBE WITH GOOGLE
Comments