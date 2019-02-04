Octavia Jenkins-Williams

Octavia “Nicky” Jenkins-Williams, 34, of St. Helena Island, wife of Donna Mikel Williams, died Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, at the Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
A wake service will be Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Jehovah Church of Jesus Christ on St. Helena Island. Funeral services will be at the church at 11 a.m. Wednesday. There will be no viewing after the eulogy. Burial will be in the Eddings Point Cemetery on St. Helena Island.
Arrangements by Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals.
