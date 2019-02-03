Janice Brown Daniels, 70, of Seabrook, wife of Pastor Woodrow Daniels Jr., died Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, at the Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
Viewing is from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday in Helen Galloway’s Memorial Chapel of Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals. Funeral services are at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Bethesda Christian Fellowship on St. Helena Island. There will be no viewing after the eulogy. Burial will be in the Beaufort National Cemetery.
Arrangements by Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals.
