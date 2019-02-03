Albert Mitchell, 77, of Hilton Head Island, died Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, at his residence.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Central Oak Grove Baptist Church, Hilton Head Island. Burial will follow in Pinefield Cemetery, Hilton Head Island. Wake services will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in the sanctuary of the Central Oak Grove Baptist Church. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.
Arrangements by Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.
