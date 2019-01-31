Pastor Benjamin Glover, 97, of the Oaks community of St. Helena Island, widower of Mary Jane Gregory Glover and Bertha Muller Glover, died Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, at his residence.
Viewing is from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday in Helen Galloway’s Memorial Chapel of Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals. Funeral services are at 11 a.m. Saturday at Grace and Truth Gospel Chapel on St. Helena Island. There will be no viewing after the eulogy. Burial will be at 1 p.m. Monday in the Beaufort National Cemetery with military honors.
Arrangements by Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals.
