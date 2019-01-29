Eugene Frazier

Eugene Herbert “Gene” Frazier, 68, of Burton, husband of Alma P. Frazier, died Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Regency Hospital, Florence.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Pine Grove Baptist Church, Burton. Burial with full military honors will follow in Beaufort National Cemetery. The body will repose at the church from 10 a.m. Friday until the hour of service. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.
Arrangements by Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.
