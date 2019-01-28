James Murray III

James A. Murray III, 82, of Beaufort, husband of Marilyn Shelley Murray, died Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday at Copeland Funeral Service. The funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at Copeland Funeral Service Chapel. Burial will follow in Beaufort Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements by Copeland Funeral Service.
